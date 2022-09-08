WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

The murder trial of former Bafana Bafana soccer player Senzo Meyiwa continues on Thursday.
Forensic police witness Sgt Thabo Mosia on Wednesday defended his leaving the crime scene to attend to other cases.
Under cross-examination in the Pretoria high court by the defence, Mosia said he left the Vosloorus home where the Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper was shot dead after collecting his evidence to attend to two other complaints — a business robbery and a case of arson.
Other police remained at the Meyiwa crime scene after he left, he added.
“I don’t prioritise one over the other. I know Senzo Meyiwa was a well-known person but I treat my crime scenes the same. It was left in police hands. I left the crime scene because I knew I had already done my duty and was only waiting for the task team to come and process the crime scene. I didn’t see anything wrong in my decision,” he said.
