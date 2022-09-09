Limpopo police officers aligned to the search and rescue unit have recovered the body of a farmworker who drowned after his canoe was capsized by a crocodile at the Thiergaten farm dam.
Officers detailed how they had the tough task of retrieving the farmworker’s body after they came face-to-face with an aggressive hippopotamus. Hippos and crocodiles are rife in the dam.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Malesela Ledwaba said the incident happened earlier this week in the Ritavi policing area near Tzaneen.
“The victim, 26-year-old Guidance Mangaye, originally from Giyani, and his 34-year-old colleague were reportedly working at the dam on Tuesday to remove illegal fishing nets left behind by poachers who fled the area after being chased by the farmer," said Ledwaba.
“They were removing the nets using a canoe without wearing life jackets and one net caught a crocodile. When they pulled on the net the crocodile pulled away and the canoe capsized. Both farmworkers fell into the dam. One managed to swim out while the other drowned.”
Police were called to the scene but had to abandon their search and rescue mission when the area fell dark.
“The rescue team had to acquire suitable equipment to repel the hippos before retrieving the body. After long and grueling hours, the body was retrieved from the dam but not before the team had to negotiate their way and be cautious about the presence of the dangerous animals,” Ledwaba added.
An inquest docket had been opened into Mangaye’s death.
Cops face stand-off with hippos as they retrieve body of farmworker whose canoe was capsized by crocodile
Image: Supplied/ SAPS
