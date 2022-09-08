MAKHUDU SEFARA | This is how you press a prince’s buttons: simple words
Our leaders need to accept that criticism comes with the territory, instead organising marches when they’re called out in the media
08 September 2022 - 22:18
Who would have thought a few words on Twitter could get you jailed for 45 years? It’s not something that happens everywhere, except that kingdom run by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the 37-year-old de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia...
MAKHUDU SEFARA | This is how you press a prince’s buttons: simple words
Our leaders need to accept that criticism comes with the territory, instead organising marches when they’re called out in the media
Who would have thought a few words on Twitter could get you jailed for 45 years? It’s not something that happens everywhere, except that kingdom run by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the 37-year-old de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos