Testimony from the second state witness in the murder trial of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa, Sgt Mlungisi Mthethwa, highlighted more discrepancies in the high-profile case in the Pretoria high court on Thursday.
One contradiction was the order of the arrival of police officials at the crime scene.
According to Mthethwa, first state witness Sgt Thabo Mosia, a forensics expert, had arrived at the crime scene before now-deceased former Gauteng head of detectives Brig Philani Ndlovu. He said a Capt Zwane had shown Mosia the crime scene.
“There was not much time between the two of them. He arrived first and then Ndlovu arrived,” said Mthethwa.
However, Mosia had testified Ndlovu welcomed him and showed him the crime scene.
LISTEN | Senzo Meyiwa trial: More discrepancies in police witness testimony
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN
LISTEN HERE:
Mthethwa, a sergeant with 13 years experience in the police service, was one of the first officers to arrive at the crime scene in October 2014 after receiving a dispatch call about a shooting in progress.
Discrepancies between Mosia and Ndlovu’s statements were interrogated earlier in the week by defence counsel for accused one to four, advocate Zandile Mshololo.
TimesLIVE
