×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

LISTEN | Senzo Meyiwa trial: More discrepancies in police witness testimony

09 September 2022 - 06:48 By TimesLIVE
Sgt Patrick Mlungisi Mthetwa testifying during the Senzo Meyiwa trial at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.
Sgt Patrick Mlungisi Mthetwa testifying during the Senzo Meyiwa trial at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN

Testimony from the second state witness in the murder trial of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa, Sgt Mlungisi Mthethwa, highlighted more discrepancies in the high-profile case in  the Pretoria high court on Thursday.

One contradiction was the order of the arrival of police officials at the crime scene.

According to Mthethwa, first state witness Sgt Thabo Mosia, a forensics expert, had arrived at the crime scene before now-deceased former Gauteng head of detectives Brig Philani Ndlovu. He said a Capt Zwane had shown Mosia the crime scene.

“There was not much time between the two of them. He arrived first and then Ndlovu arrived,” said Mthethwa. 

However, Mosia had testified Ndlovu welcomed him and showed him the crime scene. 

LISTEN HERE: 

Mthethwa, a sergeant with 13 years experience in the police service, was one of the first officers to arrive at the crime scene in October 2014 after receiving a dispatch call about a shooting in progress. 

Discrepancies between Mosia and Ndlovu’s statements were interrogated earlier in the week by defence counsel for accused one to four, advocate Zandile Mshololo. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month. 

READ MORE:

Cop gives reasons for not cordoning off Meyiwa murder scene

A defence attorney in the Senzo Meyiwa trial has put it to the second witness, Sgt Mlungisi Mthethwa, that he contaminated the scene where Meyiwa was ...
News
16 hours ago

WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

The murder trial of former Bafana Bafana soccer player Senzo Meyiwa continued on Thursday.
News
22 hours ago

Forensic witness leaves more questions than answers in Meyiwa trial

Lessons have been learnt from Senzo Meyiwa crime scene, says cop after weeks of grilling cross-examination
News
1 day ago

LISTEN | Judge allows statement by deceased cop in Senzo Meyiwa trial

Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela of the Pretoria high court has allowed a statement by deceased Brig Philani Ndlovu to be used as hearsay evidence during ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Helen Suzman Foundation: home affairs DG ‘contradictory’ over Zimbabwe exit ... News
  2. Lights out for 300 homes in posh Tshwane golf estate for R16.4m in unpaid bills News
  3. No, you can't turn the R480 Sassa child grant into R38,520 South Africa
  4. 'I'm not going to stand in the wind any more:' Street vendor is R86m Lotto ... South Africa
  5. ‘I don’t want the car any more’: Hijacking victim after kidnapping for ransom South Africa

Latest Videos

Privately owned rhino are under threat
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'