The murder trial of Bafana Bafana soccer player Senzo Meyiwa continues in the Pretoria high court on Friday, when Sgt Mlungisi Mthethwa is expected to return to the stand.
TimesLIVE reported that Mthethwa, the second witness to testify, has thus far contradicted much of the evidence of first state witness Sgt Thabo Mosia.
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
