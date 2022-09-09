×

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

09 September 2022 - 10:20 By TIMESLIVE

The murder trial of Bafana Bafana soccer player Senzo Meyiwa continues in the Pretoria high court on Friday, when Sgt Mlungisi Mthethwa is expected to return to the stand. 

TimesLIVE reported that Mthethwa, the second witness to testify, has thus far contradicted much of the evidence of first state witness Sgt Thabo Mosia. 

Cop in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial contradicts crucial evidence given by his colleague

Sgt Mlungisi Mthethwa, the second witness to testify in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, was expected to return to the stand on Friday.
3 hours ago

Forensic witness leaves more questions than answers in Meyiwa trial

Lessons have been learnt from Senzo Meyiwa crime scene, says cop after weeks of grilling cross-examination
1 day ago

Cop gives reasons for not cordoning off Meyiwa murder scene

A defence attorney in the Senzo Meyiwa trial has put it to the second witness, Sgt Mlungisi Mthethwa, that he contaminated the scene where Meyiwa was ...
18 hours ago
