South Africans should brace themselves for a dark weekend after Eskom implemented stage 4 load-shedding.
Stage 4 was implemented at 10am on Saturday and will last until 5am on Monday.
“Regretfully, due to additional breakdowns overnight, Eskom was unable to replenish the emergency generation reserves, which has worsened the current generation capacity constraints,” Eskom said.
“A generation unit at Kendal was forced offline for emergency repairs, while a unit each at Majuba, Lethabo and Camden power stations, as well as Hydro de Cahora Bassa in Mozambique, were shut down for critical planned maintenance in preparation for the week ahead.”
Four goodness sake! SA urged to use electricity sparingly as Eskom ramps up load-shedding
Load-shedding impact on GDP data a concern for government
Eskom said overnight generation units at Kusile and Tutuka power stations had returned to service.
“We currently have 5,579MW on planned maintenance, while another 16,599MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.
“Eskom will hold a media briefing on Monday to update the public on the state of the power system. Any further significant changes will be promptly communicated. Eskom urges all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly.”
