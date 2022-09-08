×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Is it load-shedding or a power outage? Here's how you can tell the two apart

08 September 2022 - 12:00
With the return of stage 2 load-shedding, Eskom has issued an explainer to distinguish between a power outage and load-shedding. Stock photo.
With the return of stage 2 load-shedding, Eskom has issued an explainer to distinguish between a power outage and load-shedding. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ beercrafter

With the return of stage 2 load-shedding, Eskom has explained how to distinguish between a power outage and load-shedding. 

The power utility announced on Tuesday stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented all week due to a shortage of generation capacity owing to breakdowns and delays in returning some units to service.

It said units had broken down at the Arnot, Duvha, Kendal, Medupi and Tutuka power stations and there was a delay in returning a unit at the Hendrina power station to service.

LISTEN | Load-shedding is back until Saturday — day and night

Eskom's enforced power cuts will be implemented from Tuesday — and daytime outages are back.
News
1 day ago

On Wednesday, Eskom said it is important to distinguish between a power outage and load-shedding.

“When your power is off, don't always assume it is load-shedding. Visit Eskom to see when your area will be affected by load-shedding. Distinguishing between a power outage and load-shedding is important,” it said. 

What are blackouts? 

Blackouts are unforeseen sequences of events resulting in a cascading loss of generation units and power lines, leading to a complete loss of supply across the country.

Should this unlikely event occur, it could take up to two weeks to restore power nationally. 

What is load-shedding?

Load-shedding is due to a shortage in the generational supply, technical faults with power plants, insufficient coal and water reserves and, to a lesser extent, extreme weather events.

It tends to occur in blocks of two hours at a time. 

What are power outages?

Power outages are due to equipment failures which trip the local grid, network overload, illegal power connections, sustained periods of poor weather, cable theft or deliberate disconnection.

Power outages are much less predictable and, depending on the problem, the period of loss of power may vary from hours to days.  

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

SA’s economy stuck in its longest downward phase since World War 2

SA’s economy is smaller than it was before the coronavirus pandemic struck, after the worst flooding in almost three decades and severe power outages ...
News
1 day ago

Load-shedding impact on GDP data a concern for government

The government is concerned about the impact power outages had on the economy in the second quarter, as Stats SA prepares to release data for the ...
News
2 days ago

Eskom notes increase in nonpayment of electricity bills and illicit purchases amid load-shedding

As South Africans battle rolling blackouts, Eskom has noted an increase in nonpayment of electricity bills and illicit electricity purchases.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Lights out for 300 homes in posh Tshwane golf estate for R16.4m in unpaid bills News
  2. Helen Suzman Foundation: home affairs DG ‘contradictory’ over Zimbabwe exit ... News
  3. Operation Dudula heads to ConCourt after Zim exemption permit extension South Africa
  4. 'You will pay alone Malome': Mboweni sparks debate after settling e-tolls bill South Africa
  5. Police identify suspects in Orlando tavern mass shooting South Africa

Latest Videos

Privately owned rhino are under threat
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'