SA recorded another shocking case of gender-based violence this week: a 35-year-old KwaZulu-Natal nurse died after she was stabbed and her throat slit — allegedly by her boyfriend.
On Saturday, KwaZulu-Natal social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza said Nomkhosi Zungu, from Esikhaleni township on the north coast, died on Wednesday.
“Nomkhosi Zungu, 35, was stabbed and had her throat slit on Wednesday after she returned from her shift at The Bay Hospital,” she said.
“It is alleged Zungu was murdered by her boyfriend, who she shared a house with in Esikhaleni. The boyfriend allegedly called the deceased's sister to inform her he was going to kill Zungu and take his life.”
Khoza conveyed her condolences to Zungu’s family and her colleagues. She described Zungu's murder as devastating and urged society to protect women.
“We condemn Zungu's murder in the strongest terms and we want to appeal to anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the alleged killer to contact the police.”
KZN nurse dies after 'boyfriend slit her throat'
Image: Jackie Clausen
Slain ‘bubbly’ daughter had returned home from ‘abusive’ relationship: mother
Khoza lamented that the “province continued experiencing such atrocities perpetrated against innocent and defenceless women”.
“It is very hard to comprehend what leads to this kind of violence in communities. How can a person murder the very same woman that he claims to love?
“It is hurting and disturbing to hear about the killings of women and children daily in this province.”
The MEC organised counselling for Zungu’s family and her colleagues. She urged “women to quickly leave toxic relationships and protect themselves from heartless killers”.
“We have been running a lot of campaigns as the department to equip our children on how to identify or avoid toxic relationships. As families, we also need to play a role in helping our children to escape from these toxic relationships,”
