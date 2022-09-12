A woman who allegedly stabbed and killed her boyfriend on Saturday night appeared in the Lephalale magistrate’s court on Monday.
"The police were summoned to Marapong healthcare centre at 9.37pm about a man who was brought to the centre after having been stabbed, and on arrival they found the man lying dead with a stab wound," police spokesperson Lt-Col Malesela Ledwaba said.
The man was identified as Charles Kamogelo, 24, from Mafikeng.
Emmy Serumula, 24, was traced and arrested and is facing a charge of murder.
The case was postponed until next Monday for bail application.
TimesLIVE
Woman charged with murder after boyfriend stabbed
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
