×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Woman charged with murder after boyfriend stabbed

12 September 2022 - 16:56 By TimesLIVE
A woman who allegedly stabbed her boyfriend on Saturday appeared in court in connection with his murder. Stock photo.
A woman who allegedly stabbed her boyfriend on Saturday appeared in court in connection with his murder. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

A woman who allegedly stabbed and killed her boyfriend on Saturday night appeared in the Lephalale magistrate’s court on Monday.

"The police were summoned to Marapong healthcare centre at 9.37pm about a man who was brought to the centre after having been stabbed, and on arrival they found the man lying dead with a stab wound," police spokesperson Lt-Col Malesela Ledwaba said.

The man was identified as Charles Kamogelo, 24, from Mafikeng.

Emmy Serumula, 24, was traced and arrested and is facing a charge of murder.

The case was postponed until next Monday for bail application.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Police release identity of Joburg arsonist, ask for public's help to catch him

Police in Gauteng have released the identity of the man suspected to be behind several arson attacks in the Johannesburg area.
News
1 day ago

KZN nurse dies after 'boyfriend slit her throat'

Nomkhosi Zungu, a 35-year-old KwaZulu-Natal nurse, was stabbed to death and her throat slit — allegedly by her boyfriend.
News
2 days ago

Slain ‘bubbly’ daughter had returned home from ‘abusive’ relationship: mother

“My daughter was a bubbly girl. Everybody knew her smile, her bubbliness. Even at the church and in the family, she never had a fight,” says Palesa ...
News
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Dlamini-Zuma confirms she will challenge Ramaphosa Politics
  2. Construction mafias threaten to destroy SA News
  3. Zimbabweans ‘not bothering’ to apply for visas: Aaron Motsoaledi News
  4. Mhlathuze Water millions allegedly went into building mansions for CEO and ... News
  5. First picture of giant whirlpool off Wild Coast has scientists pondering South Africa

Latest Videos

Hundreds displaced after Jagersfontein dam wall collapses, houses destroyed​
Privately owned rhino are under threat