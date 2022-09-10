×

South Africa

Police release identity of Joburg arsonist, ask for public's help to catch him

10 September 2022 - 18:37
Police have released the identity of the man believed to be behind a series of arson attacks in Johannesburg suburbs. Police are also seeking the public's assistance with finding the man.
Image: Supplied

Police in Gauteng have released the identity of the man suspected to be behind several arson attacks around in the Johannesburg area.

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello appealed to the public to assist them to locate Sentious Novans who is suspected to be involved in multiple cases of arson, murder and burglary in the eastern and northern parts of Johannesburg in the past few months.


Image: Supplied

“In all the incidents, the suspect will break in at affluent houses and after stealing property set the houses alight.

Novans was previously sentenced to seven years' imprisonment, of which four years were suspended for five years,” Sello said.

Over the past few months, several cases of arson were reported, all believed to have been carried out by a lone arsonist, who breaks into homes, steals items and then sets the homes on fire.

Sello said anyone with positive information that can lead to the arrest of Novans is urged to contact the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Magongoa on 071 351 4189 or Lt Col  Prowse on 079 498 2435.

She said the Crime Stop Line can also be contacted on 08600 10111, alternatively, anonymous tip-offs can be reported via the MySaps application which can be downloaded on any smartphone.

Sello said the information received will be treated with the strictest confidence.

TimesLIVE

