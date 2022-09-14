×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

PMB pupil in court after deputy principal's car set alight

14 September 2022 - 15:41 By Mfundo Mkhize
A pupil from Northbury Park Secondary School reportedly set a teacher's car alight on the school premises.
A pupil from Northbury Park Secondary School reportedly set a teacher's car alight on the school premises.
Image: Screengrab

A school pupil appeared in the Pietermaritzburg magistrate’s court on Wednesday after a teacher's car was set alight in the school's parking lot.

The incident at Northbury Park Secondary School in Pietermaritzburg came after the deputy principal confiscated the pupil's cellphone.

The 17-year-old faces a charge of malicious damage to property. He was released on warning into the custody of a guardian.

KZN NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the matter returns to the district court on Thursday.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

EDITORIAL | Pupils should be burning to learn, not learning to burn

The well-meaning Torch of Peace campaign for schools was demonstrative but sadly not effective
Opinion & Analysis
19 hours ago

Three Gauteng schoolboys ‘on the run’ after death of another

The pupil died of head injuries he sustained in a fight outside school premises
News
23 hours ago

Pupils allegedly torch Durban school over confiscated cellphones

Ndengetho High School pupils set fire to several classrooms after police confiscated about 400 phones during a spot search on Thursday, says the KZN ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Zimbabweans ‘not bothering’ to apply for visas: Aaron Motsoaledi News
  2. Gcaleka enters the fray in Mkhwebane’s bid to return to work News
  3. Adios amigo: Shabalala heads to jail after leave to appeal is denied News
  4. Construction mafias threaten to destroy SA News
  5. Mhlathuze Water millions allegedly went into building mansions for CEO and ... News

Latest Videos

War of words at Mkhwebane’s impeachment inquiry
'We ran in our pajamas': Jagersfontein survivor speaks of terror in mine dam ...