Senzo Meyiwa's friend, Tumelo Madlala, is expected to continue testifying on Wednesday at the trial of the five men accused of killing the former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper.
On Tuesday, Madlala, who was present on the night the soccer star was shot dead in Vosloorus in October 2014, told the Pretoria high court the goalkeeper had pinned one of his attackers to the wall before being shot dead.
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa's friend continues with his testimony
