×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Journalists from three media houses barred from covering Meyiwa case after 'confronting' witness

13 September 2022 - 14:50
Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela presides over the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.
Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela presides over the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Journalists from three media houses — SABC, eNCA and Newzroom Afrika  — were barred from covering the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial in the Pretoria high court for the day on Tuesday.

The order by judge Tshifhiwa Maumela comes after their journalists approached the state’s witness, Tumelo Madlala on Tuesday morning for an interview before he could make it to the courtroom.

This angered prosecutor advocate George Baloyi, who informed the court of the incident and expressed his disapproval.

“It was reported that when the witness arrived at court, some members of the media literally charged at him with cameras, wanting to take his photo. This has petrified and unsettled the witness. While we support the media coverage of the proceedings, the events of this morning are unacceptable,” Baloyi said.

He added that Madlala had to run and find refuge in one of the rooms in the courthouse to avoid the cameras.

Baloyi requested that the court tighten the guidelines the media uses in covering the trial.

Maumela slapped the journalists with a ban for the day. 

“They come knowing ... this kind of behaviour ... would have been deliberately staged. I’m one of the proponents of the public interest ... but never at the expense of the proceedings that run in court,” Maumela said.

Maumela ordered that the journalists from the three media houses leave the courtroom and ordered they meet the court manager to resolve the situation.

Madlala, who was in the house the day Meyiwa was killed in Vosloorus on the East Rand, is the first such witness to take the stand.

The trial continues.

SowetanLIVE

MORE

Second witness concludes testimony in Meyiwa trial

The second witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Sgt Patrick Mlungisi Mthethwa, on Friday said he did not find any evidence when police inspected ...
News
3 days ago

LISTEN | Inexperienced officers compromised Meyiwa murder scene, court told

Advocate Zandile Mshololo told Sgt Patrick Mlungisi Mthethwa at his cross-examination on Friday that had he not left the crime scene unprotected, it ...
News
4 days ago

Police witness quizzed for leaving Meyiwa murder house for other crime scenes

Forensic police witness Sgt Thabo Mosia on Wednesday defended leaving the Senzo Meyiwa crime scene to attend to other cases.
News
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Dlamini-Zuma confirms she will challenge Ramaphosa Politics
  2. Construction mafias threaten to destroy SA News
  3. Zimbabweans ‘not bothering’ to apply for visas: Aaron Motsoaledi News
  4. Mhlathuze Water millions allegedly went into building mansions for CEO and ... News
  5. Zondo applies to court to correct state capture report News

Latest Videos

'We ran in our pajamas': Jagersfontein survivor speaks of terror in mine dam ...
Hundreds displaced after Jagersfontein dam wall collapses, houses destroyed​