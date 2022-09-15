×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Former Jozini municipal manager accused of R5m fraud and corruption

15 September 2022 - 11:34
A former Jozini municipal manager has been arrested by the Hawks.
A former Jozini municipal manager has been arrested by the Hawks.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

A former Jozini municipal manager and an accomplice were arrested by the Hawks on Thursday on charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering. 

Hawks spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo said Durban's serious corruption investigation team arrested a 55-year-old and his 41-year-old accomplice.

“It is alleged that the former municipal manager established a youth upliftment programme in 2014. He then forced the finance department to pay a service provider R5m for services that were not rendered. A case of fraud was reported at Jozini police station and the case docket was allocated to Hawks members for investigation.”

The duo will appear in the Durban specialised commercial crime court on Thursday. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Adios amigo: Shabalala heads to jail after leave to appeal is denied

Former KZN treasurer sentenced to 15 years for his role in awarding the corrupt R44m Intaka contract
News
1 day ago

Senior home affairs official in Bushiri saga challenging dismissal, MPs told

A home affairs chief director who was sacked for his involvement in the Shepherd Bushiri saga is not going down without a fight.
News
1 day ago

Mhlathuze Water millions allegedly went into building mansions for CEO and lawyer

Mhlathuze Water CEO Mthokozisi Duze and attorney Sithembelo Mhlanga are implicated in R37m tender fraud and intimidation of witnesses.
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Adios amigo: Shabalala heads to jail after leave to appeal is denied News
  2. Police team catches robbery, theft and housebreaking suspects in Pretoria South Africa
  3. ANC Youth League likely to elect first female president — here are the front ... News
  4. Ramaphosa 'blown away' by new KZN automotive wiring facility South Africa
  5. Expired Zim exemption permit holders who don’t apply for legal status ‘will be ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Cele visits slain magistrate's family after mysterious death
War of words at Mkhwebane’s impeachment inquiry