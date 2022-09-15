×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH | ‘Eskom won’t be privatised’: Mabuza weighs in on political hot potatoes

15 September 2022 - 19:04
Anthony Molyneaux Multimedia journalist

Deputy president David Mabuza answered questions in parliament on Thursday where Eskom and illegal mining took centre stage.

“Privatisation is not on the cards, let’s rule that one out. We are dealing with the challenges that are faced. Our take is that the unbundling of Eskom will benefit the public entity,” said Mabuza.

“Electricity should be available to all everyone — rich and poor. Government will remain the only guarantor which will protect the poor and ensure that everyone, regardless of social standing gets this service,” he said.

Mabuza also weighed in on illegal mining that has been hotly debated recently in SA.

READ MORE :

Illegal mining is a pandemic and is hurting SA, says David Mabuza

Deputy President David Mabuza on Thursday told the National Assembly that the government would nip illegal mining in the bud, while it’s still in its ...
Politics
2 hours ago

Six 'zama zamas' shot, bludgeoned and mutilated

The badly mutilated bodies of six suspected illegal miners killed in the Maraisburg area, in the west of Joburg, on Tuesday night lay undiscovered ...
News
1 day ago

Stage 4 load-shedding to continue this week as more units break down

Eskom said on Wednesday stage 4 load-shedding will continue on Thursday and Friday, with a possibility of lower stages from Saturday morning.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Adios amigo: Shabalala heads to jail after leave to appeal is denied News
  2. Police team catches robbery, theft and housebreaking suspects in Pretoria South Africa
  3. ANC Youth League likely to elect first female president — here are the front ... News
  4. Ramaphosa 'blown away' by new KZN automotive wiring facility South Africa
  5. Expired Zim exemption permit holders who don’t apply for legal status ‘will be ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...