WATCH | ‘Eskom won’t be privatised’: Mabuza weighs in on political hot potatoes

Deputy president David Mabuza answered questions in parliament on Thursday where Eskom and illegal mining took centre stage.
“Privatisation is not on the cards, let’s rule that one out. We are dealing with the challenges that are faced. Our take is that the unbundling of Eskom will benefit the public entity,” said Mabuza.
“Electricity should be available to all everyone — rich and poor. Government will remain the only guarantor which will protect the poor and ensure that everyone, regardless of social standing gets this service,” he said.
Mabuza also weighed in on illegal mining that has been hotly debated recently in SA.
