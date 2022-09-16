Interviews of candidates for the SABC board continue in parliament on Friday.
On Friday TimesLIVE reported that axed SABC head of news Phathiswa Magopeni told parliament she was "frogmarched" out of the broadcaster’s buildings after her contract was terminated earlier this year.
Magopeni appeared before parliament’s portfolio committee on communications on Thursday night for her interview for a spot on the broadcaster’s new board.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
WATCH LIVE | SABC board interviews continue
Interviews of candidates for the SABC board continue in parliament on Friday.
On Friday TimesLIVE reported that axed SABC head of news Phathiswa Magopeni told parliament she was "frogmarched" out of the broadcaster’s buildings after her contract was terminated earlier this year.
Magopeni appeared before parliament’s portfolio committee on communications on Thursday night for her interview for a spot on the broadcaster’s new board.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Candidates grilled about SABC retrenchments
Former 'YoTV' presenter Lumko 'Johnson' Leqela has died at 32
Public trust and reputation key as parliament scouts for new SABC board
‘I am a woman of integrity,’ Mohlala-Mulaudzi tells parliament
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos