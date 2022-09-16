×

South Africa

WATCH LIVE | SABC board interviews continue

16 September 2022 - 09:41 By TImesLIVE

Interviews of candidates for the SABC board continue in parliament on Friday.

On Friday TimesLIVE reported that axed SABC head of news Phathiswa Magopeni told parliament she was "frogmarched" out of the broadcaster’s buildings after her contract was terminated earlier this year.

Magopeni appeared before parliament’s portfolio committee on communications on Thursday night for her interview for a spot on the broadcaster’s new board.

TimesLIVE

