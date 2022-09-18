President Cyril Ramaphosa hopes the investigation into a horrific crash in KwaZulu-Natal that claimed the lives of 19 children and two adults will help SA take better care of its children in the future.
Speaking on Sunday, the president said the country could not afford to lose such precious lives under any conditions.
“This is yet another sad moment for our country, following the substantial loss of young lives in an Eastern Cape tavern recently.
“I hope the investigation into the Pongola incident will shed light on the cause of this tragedy and help us take better care of our children in the future,” he said.
The schoolchildren were being transported in a bakkie when it collided with a truck in Pongola in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.
The truck driver was arrested on Saturday.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Ramaphosa hopes probe into Pongola crash will help ensure better safety of children in future
Image: TrafficSA via Twitter
President Cyril Ramaphosa hopes the investigation into a horrific crash in KwaZulu-Natal that claimed the lives of 19 children and two adults will help SA take better care of its children in the future.
Speaking on Sunday, the president said the country could not afford to lose such precious lives under any conditions.
“This is yet another sad moment for our country, following the substantial loss of young lives in an Eastern Cape tavern recently.
“I hope the investigation into the Pongola incident will shed light on the cause of this tragedy and help us take better care of our children in the future,” he said.
The schoolchildren were being transported in a bakkie when it collided with a truck in Pongola in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.
The truck driver was arrested on Saturday.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Truck driver who 'caused' deadly Pongola crash arrested
Death toll in KZN truck and bakkie crash climbs to 21
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos