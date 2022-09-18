LIV series is here to stay, says Mickelson

Players who joined the LIV series are no longer eligible to participate in PGA Tour events.

“The PGA Tour, for the last 20 or 30 years have had all the best players in the world. That will never be the case again. LIV Golf is here to stay,” 52-year-old American Mickelson said after carding two-under 70 in the opening round of the LIV event in Chicago on Friday.

“The best solution is for us to come together. I think that the world of professional golf needs the historical, 'history of the game' product the PGA Tour provides. I think LIV provides a really cool, updated feel that is attracting a lot younger crowds.

“Both are good for the game of golf and the inclusion of LIV Golf in the ecosystem of the golf world is necessary. As soon as that happens, we all start working together. It's going to be a really positive thing for everyone.”