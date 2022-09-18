×

LIV series is here to stay, says Mickelson

18 September 2022 - 13:36 By Reuters
Team Captain Phil Mickelson of Hy Flyers GC plays his shot on the third tee on day one of the LIV Golf Invitational - Chicago at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois on September 16 2022.
Image: Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The LIV Golf Series is “here to stay”, six-time major winner Phil Mickelson said as he called on the PGA Tour to work with the Saudi-backed series for the good of the sport.

The breakaway circuit launched in June and counts 12 major champions among its players but the PGA Tour, in a bid to curb the threat, has made sweeping changes including increased purses and an earnings assurance program.

Players who joined the LIV series are no longer eligible to participate in PGA Tour events.

“The PGA Tour, for the last 20 or 30 years have had all the best players in the world. That will never be the case again. LIV Golf is here to stay,” 52-year-old American Mickelson said after carding two-under 70 in the opening round of the LIV event in Chicago on Friday.

“The best solution is for us to come together. I think that the world of professional golf needs the historical, 'history of the game' product the PGA Tour provides. I think LIV provides a really cool, updated feel that is attracting a lot younger crowds.

“Both are good for the game of golf and the inclusion of LIV Golf in the ecosystem of the golf world is necessary. As soon as that happens, we all start working together. It's going to be a really positive thing for everyone.”

