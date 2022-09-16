×

South Africa

Eight children, two adults die in KZN truck and bakkie crash

16 September 2022 - 16:34 By TimesLIVE
Eight children and two adults died in a crash on the N2 southbound in KZN on Friday.
Image: Twitter/@AlsParamedics

Ten people were killed when a truck and a bakkie transporting children collided on the N2 between Pongola and Itshelejuba on Friday afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal emergency medical services spokesperson Robert Mckenzie said eight children and two adults died.

Another child was seriously injured and was transported to hospital.

“The cause of the crash is not yet known, but will be investigated by police.”

TimesLIVE

