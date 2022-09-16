Ten people were killed when a truck and a bakkie transporting children collided on the N2 between Pongola and Itshelejuba on Friday afternoon.
KwaZulu-Natal emergency medical services spokesperson Robert Mckenzie said eight children and two adults died.
Another child was seriously injured and was transported to hospital.
“The cause of the crash is not yet known, but will be investigated by police.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Eight children, two adults die in KZN truck and bakkie crash
Image: Twitter/@AlsParamedics
Ten people were killed when a truck and a bakkie transporting children collided on the N2 between Pongola and Itshelejuba on Friday afternoon.
KwaZulu-Natal emergency medical services spokesperson Robert Mckenzie said eight children and two adults died.
Another child was seriously injured and was transported to hospital.
“The cause of the crash is not yet known, but will be investigated by police.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Memorial for pilot, 21, who died in Namibian plane crash to be held in Oudtshoorn
E-hailing driver arrested for 'hit-and-run' that injured traffic warden
More than a dozen school pupils injured in taxi crash on M19 in KZN
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos