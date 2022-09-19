×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Flood warning has KZN disaster management on high alert

19 September 2022 - 14:35
KwaZulu-Natal is on high alert for heavy rainfall. Stock photo.
KwaZulu-Natal is on high alert for heavy rainfall. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Surut Wattanamaetee

Disaster management teams have been placed on high alert after a warning of heavy rain across large parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

The provincial co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) department said on Monday that the SA Weather Service warned “that inclement weather conditions can be expected across large parts of the province, starting from this afternoon into the evening”.

“We urge our communities to heed this warning as the weather service indicates that there could be disruptive rainfall in areas under the districts of Harry Gwala, uMgungundlovu, uThukela, iLembe, parts of uMzinyathi and the eThekwini metro,” said Cogta MEC Sihle Zikalala.

“We have placed our disaster management teams on high alert and they will be monitoring several areas that have been identified as being at high risk.

“We urge communities to continue to be vigilant and to exercise all the necessary precautions, especially those that relate to crossing rivers or flooded walkways. We urge parents to ensure that pupils utilise routes that are safe to get to and from school.”

The heavy rain may lead to localised flooding in formal and informal areas, as well as low-lying bridges.

“This weather may also create difficult driving conditions. Motorists are urged to exercise the utmost vigilance.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Critical E. coli levels keep most Durban beaches shut

Despite an independent water treatment company warning that Durban’s beaches contained critical E.coli levels last week, the eThekwini municipality ...
News
3 hours ago

At least two killed in Japan typhoon, Tokyo under flood advisory

A powerful typhoon barreled through southwest Japan on Monday, unleashing torrential rains and lashing winds that killed at least two people, ...
News
6 hours ago

Warning of heavy rain, cold spell for Eastern Cape, KZN and Mpumalanga

The SA Weather Service is warning residents of the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga to prepare for persistent, heavy rain and cold weather ...
News
1 day ago

Cataclysmic floods in Pakistan kill 1,100, including 380 children

Torrential rains and flooding have submerged a third of Pakistan and killed more than 1,100 people, including 380 children as the United Nations ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Adios amigo: Shabalala heads to jail after leave to appeal is denied News
  2. Police team catches robbery, theft and housebreaking suspects in Pretoria South Africa
  3. ANC Youth League likely to elect first female president — here are the front ... News
  4. Ramaphosa 'blown away' by new KZN automotive wiring facility South Africa
  5. Expired Zim exemption permit holders who don’t apply for legal status ‘will be ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...
Cele visits slain magistrate's family after mysterious death