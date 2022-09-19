Flood warning has KZN disaster management on high alert

Disaster management teams have been placed on high alert after a warning of heavy rain across large parts of KwaZulu-Natal.
The provincial co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) department said on Monday that the SA Weather Service warned “that inclement weather conditions can be expected across large parts of the province, starting from this afternoon into the evening”.
“We urge our communities to heed this warning as the weather service indicates that there could be disruptive rainfall in areas under the districts of Harry Gwala, uMgungundlovu, uThukela, iLembe, parts of uMzinyathi and the eThekwini metro,” said Cogta MEC Sihle Zikalala.
“We have placed our disaster management teams on high alert and they will be monitoring several areas that have been identified as being at high risk.
“We urge communities to continue to be vigilant and to exercise all the necessary precautions, especially those that relate to crossing rivers or flooded walkways. We urge parents to ensure that pupils utilise routes that are safe to get to and from school.”
The heavy rain may lead to localised flooding in formal and informal areas, as well as low-lying bridges.
“This weather may also create difficult driving conditions. Motorists are urged to exercise the utmost vigilance.”
