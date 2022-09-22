×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Joburg metro says 18% Eskom tariff hike more feasible in present economy

22 September 2022 - 09:01 By TimesLIVE
Instead of above-average tariff increases, Eskom should seek alternative mechanisms to improve its efficiencies and reduce costs, says the City of Joburg.
Instead of above-average tariff increases, Eskom should seek alternative mechanisms to improve its efficiencies and reduce costs, says the City of Joburg.
Image: Ruby-Gay Martin

The City of Johannesburg is asking the National Energy Regulator (Nersa) to limit the suggested increase to electricity tariffs to 18.4% at the most.

“Eskom should rather be encouraged to introspect and seek alternative mechanisms to improve its efficiencies and reduce costs,” said infrastructure services MMC Michael Sun.

The proposed tariff hike of 38.1% is far higher than the current inflation rate and risks stifling the ailing economy that has just begun on a recovery path, he said.

“In the middle of load-shedding dragging the economy down, this is not only unrealistic but ludicrous.

“While as a city we have full appreciation that Eskom must be financially viable, this must not be achieved at the detriment of the residents of Johannesburg.”

Stage 5 load-shedding, plus a 32% tariff increase? Eskom's double whammy for consumers

As stage 5 load-shedding hit SA yesterday, Eskom revealed it will be seeking a 32% tariff hike next year.
News
4 days ago

In a presentation to Nersa, the city said it believes Eskom has room to review and revise its proposed revenue down by R55bn, which would reduce the increase for the 2023/24 financial year to 18.4%.

Sun said a review of projected revenue needs to be conducted around:

  • Eskom's independent power producer (IPP) programme;
  • electricity imports — specifically from the Cahorra Bassa hydroelectric plant;
  • carbon tax; as well as
  • battery power storage.

He told the Nersa panel that load-shedding came at the cost of “an astronomical amount of economic activities and productive hours, resulting in a magnitude of financial losses to the city, which will take it many years to recover from”.

“This unrealistic tariff hike proposed by Eskom would put a halt to business and economic recovery and would negatively impact on job creation and the city’s revenue base.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

'I can do it in five months, send me': McKenzie asks Eskom to let him help with energy crisis

“We just need political will and decisiveness from the government. I can lead this and have it all done in five months, send me.”
News
2 hours ago

TOM EATON | Where does De Lille think electricity comes from?

By comparing load-shedding to a drought she is basically saying the ANC and Eskom are natural disasters
Opinion & Analysis
12 hours ago

Mbeki blames government for Eskom woes

The former president has criticised the political leadership for many issues, including the energy crisis
Politics
12 hours ago

Could SA face ‘a few weeks’ of blackout? Eskom says it's possible

What if load-shedding doesn't work? Eskom says SA could face ‘a few weeks’ of blackout possibly with no notice.
News
23 hours ago

EDITORIAL | Eskom board and CEO, you’ve tried and failed, your time is up

Two years in and Eskom boss Andre de Ruyter has done nothing to improve the load-shedding crisis, which has only got worse
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Home affairs pounces on corrupt officials and syndicates South Africa
  2. Zulu king Misuzulu kaZwelithini's 'faithful steward' gunned down after reed ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Man hauls woman to safety after fiery truck crash in northern KZN South Africa
  4. IN PICS | KZN's big freeze as snow blankets interior South Africa
  5. Durban cop allegedly kills boyfriend after finding condom receipt South Africa

Latest Videos

ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...
Weed activists want cannabis legislation fast-tracked