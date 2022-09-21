×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | Where does De Lille think electricity comes from?

By comparing load-shedding to a drought she is basically saying the ANC and Eskom are natural disasters

21 September 2022 - 21:20
Tom Eaton Columnist

This week Patricia “De Fence” De Lille said load-shedding was like “when you have a drought situation”, and now I understand much, much more about the omnishambles we find ourselves in...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | Shock hazard: SA should’ve just kept Cyril out of this one Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Beware: Dali doesn’t threaten, he makes promises Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | I don’t know much, but I know NDZ plus ANC equals more cadre ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Words like ‘transparency’ and ‘accountability’ must have confused ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | Zuma’s cowardly stalling tactics have nothing to do with Stalingrad Opinion & Analysis
  6. TOM EATON | A visit to the psychic would frighten, but not surprise, the ANC Opinion & Analysis
  7. TOM EATON | We all know Zuma’s a bad investment, so how’s he going to pay his ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. TONY LEON | Ramaphosa’s meeting with US president a non-event, just like his ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. PALI LEHOHLA | Obey the sangoma all you like, but privatisation is not the ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Eskom board and CEO, you’ve tried and failed, your time is up Opinion & Analysis
  4. WENDY KNOWLER | If you're not the regular driver, make sure you inform your ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | Shock hazard: SA should’ve just kept Cyril out of this one Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...
Weed activists want cannabis legislation fast-tracked