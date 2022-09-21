TOM EATON | Where does De Lille think electricity comes from?
By comparing load-shedding to a drought she is basically saying the ANC and Eskom are natural disasters
21 September 2022 - 21:20
This week Patricia “De Fence” De Lille said load-shedding was like “when you have a drought situation”, and now I understand much, much more about the omnishambles we find ourselves in...
