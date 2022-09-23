South Africa

EFF slams ‘senseless and cruel’ rate hike

23 September 2022 - 08:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago increased the repo rate this week, sparking fierce debate. File photo.
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago increased the repo rate this week, sparking fierce debate. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Gallo Images/Business Day

The EFF has slammed the SA Reserve Bank Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) decision to increase the repo rate by 75 basis points, calling it “senseless, cruel and irrational”.

On Thursday the Reserve Bank raised interest rates for a sixth consecutive time to protect the weakened rand and stabilise inflation expectations.

The repo rate was increased to 6.25%, in line with predictions by analysts. It follows July’s 75 basis points hike, the two largest successive rate increases in two decades.

It was tough news for already cash-strapped consumers, and the EFF predicted it would bring “more misery for many working-class households that are highly indebted. They will lose their homes and cars, and are struggling to afford food and other essentials”.

“We are not shocked that despite the worsening cost of living, when many households cannot afford to buy food, cannot afford transport, electricity or housing, there is no practical and believable plan to intervene by the government through monetary and fiscal policies.

“The National Treasury and Reserve Bank have made it clear they will only serve the interests of the financial and mining sectors at the expense of the workers, whose real income is decreasing with each year.

“Many working-class households that are highly indebted are already losing their belongings and, most painfully, their homes.”

The party called on trade unions to reject the “neoliberal redundant obsession of the National Treasury and the Reserve Bank and organise in all spaces to concretise and mobilise society”.

While some agreed with the party, others said they lacked knowledge on the subject.

FNB chief economist Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya told Business Times FNB expects the Reserve Bank to increase the repo rate by another 50 basis point at the November MPC meeting, pushing it to 6.75%.

“The continuation of aggressive rate increases is partly underpinned by aggressively tightening global financial conditions, the weaker domestic currency and domestic wage pressures as workers demand higher wages to compensate for the higher cost of living,” Matikinca-Ngwenya said.

She said the rate might fall in early 2024, but Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop said it could continue rising into next year.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Reserve Bank lifts rates 75 bps, revises downwards its global growth forecasts

Economists say the weak rand and acceleration in negotiated pay rises are of concern to the MPC
Business Times
16 hours ago

More rate hikes loom even as inflation slows

Inflation in SA decelerated for the first time since January, a slowdown that’s unlikely to sway the central bank from delivering an unprecedented ...
Business Times
1 day ago

Women expect higher inflation than men, driven by food costs: ECB study

Women expect higher inflation than men and their outlook is primarily driven by food costs, a European Central Bank (ECB) study found this week, a ...
Business Times
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Businessman gets 13 years’ jail time for fraud and failing to submit tax returns South Africa
  2. IN PICS | KZN's big freeze as snow blankets interior South Africa
  3. Home affairs pounces on corrupt officials and syndicates South Africa
  4. Journalist Karyn Maughan fights back against Jacob Zuma court challenge South Africa
  5. Pay back the Moolla: Ponzi scheme beneficiary’s R63m reckoning News

Latest Videos

Pretoria student murdered for cellphone | Who was THAPELO MENWE and where was ...
ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...