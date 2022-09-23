Mpumalanga woman gunned down in full view of early morning commuters

A woman was shot dead while she was en route to work, allegedly by her boyfriend, before he fled to his father’s house and turned the gun on himself.
Mpumalanga police said the firearm was found next to the body of Phinda Matlaka, 42, after he allegedly fatally shot his 37-year-old girlfriend, Shirley Hassan.
The shooting took place at Kanyamazane, outside Mbombela, at about 7am on Thursday, said police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala.
“This took place in the full view of people en route to work and schools.”
The preliminary investigation has revealed the firearm was stolen with other items in Kanyamazane during a housebreaking incident on September 16.
