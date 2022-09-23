South Africa

Preservation order granted against vehicle bought for department official involved in PPE tender

23 September 2022 - 16:59
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The East London high court has granted a preservation order against a vehicle bought for a senior Eastern Cape education department official. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Oksana Smyshliaeva
Image: 123RF/Oksana Smyshliaeva

The high court in East London has granted the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) a preservation order against a vehicle bought for a senior Eastern Cape education department official, allegedly as gratification for awarding a tender for the supply of personal protective equipment.

The preservation order made on Tuesday was against a Mercedes-Benz V-class, purchased through an elaborate scheme involving three deals initiated with a payment of R328,000 by a supplier to the department, Sigqibo Makupula of Kups Trading, towards the purchase for the chief director for supply chain management Marius Harmse.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said Harmse signed off on the tender, which resulted in Kups Trading being paid R4m by the department on August 31, 2020.

“From the evidence available, the R328,000 Makupula paid, ostensibly as a deposit for the first transaction, was laundered through all the three transactions until it was embedded in the last transaction, which secured the V-Class Mercedes for Harmse’s benefit and enjoyment,” Tyali said.

The preservation application was opposed by Harmse and the salesman who facilitated the transactions.

Judge Phillip Zilwa appointed police to take control of the property  until the conclusion of the forfeiture application.

“The granting of this preservation order is part and parcel of law enforcement agencies' unwavering efforts to fight back against corruption in the government sphere and not only are the law enforcement agencies making headway, but they are doing it together, with smooth co-operation between units,” Tyali said.

TimesLIVE

