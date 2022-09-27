South Africa

ANC councillors charged for alleged role in Midlands town's shutdown

27 September 2022 - 16:10 By Mfundo Mkhize
Residents blockaded the R617 in Mpophomeni, KwaZulu-Natal, and torched trucks to prevent municipal officials conducting electricity meter audits.
Image: Via Facebook/uMngeni Local Municipality

Two KwaZulu-Natal ANC councillors are facing disciplinary action for allegedly fuelling protests which brought a Midlands town to a standstill in July and cost the municipality R1.3m.

The unrest, which cost the municipality more than R1.3m, was linked to illegal electrical connections. 

Mayor Chris Pappas confirmed the two councillors were facing disciplinary processes. However, he would not name them, saying it would not be fair to disclose the names of those being investigated.  He said evidence related to their alleged instigation was presented at a recent council meeting.

“The preliminary investigation has been done and council recommendations will be made,” said Pappas.

The violent protests saw the torching of trucks along the R617.

The ANC was dislodged by the DA in the uMngeni municipality in the November polls last year.

“There are laws in this country and we need to abide by them because when councillors and some staff members are in the wrong, things tend to be swept under the carpet,” said Pappas.

He said despite the challenges,  strides had been made in stabilising the municipality.   

Pappas said the recent appointment of a municipal manager was a notable achievement and they were appointing a new CFO.

The ANC Moses Mabhida regional spokesperson, Njabulo Mtolo, said he was aware of the two councillors facing disciplinary action but was awaiting further information.

