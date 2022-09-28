South Africa

Life sentence for Pretoria East man who raped his stepdaughter for years

28 September 2022 - 16:40
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
A 49-year-old man who raped and assaulted his stepdaughter for years has been sentenced to life in prison. Stock photo.
A 49-year-old man who raped and assaulted his stepdaughter for years has been sentenced to life in prison. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart

The Pretoria magistrate’s court on Wednesday sentenced to life imprisonment a 49-year-old man who had raped and assaulted his stepdaughter on numerous occasions.

The man from Pretoria East had been found guilty on four counts of rape and counts of sexual assault and assault with the intention to cause grievous bodily harm.

The man and the child’s mother were married and living together with the child. 

“When the child was three years old, the stepfather started assaulting her. However, when she was seven, he started to assault her both sexually and physically until 2019, when she was 17,” NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.

She said these incidents happened when her mother was at work or away.

“In 2018 the complainant told the stepfather that she wanted to kill herself because she was unable to deal with her experiences. The stepfather pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her and her mother.”

The man was arrested on January 15 2019 after he had raped her again.  

The teenager told her boyfriend what had happened, and they reported the matter to a school social worker, who went to the police. The stepfather was arrested and remanded in custody after his conviction in May this year. 

After his arrest, the child moved to her grandparents and received counselling.

In court, the man pleaded not guilty.

In aggravation of sentence, the prosecutor told the court the man abused a child he was supposed to protect and  showed no remorse for his actions.

“The NPA welcomes the sentence and hopes it will send a message to all perpetrators of violence against children,” Mahanjana said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

KZN teen tried to end her life after repeated rape by stepdad, court hears

A 36-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment after his rape conviction in the Pietermaritzburg high court.
News
2 months ago

Man sentenced to life in jail for rape of stepdaughter, 9, that was 'prophesied by pastor'

A 36-year-old stepfather from Hercules in Pretoria West has been sentenced to life for the rape of his nine-year-old stepdaughter.
News
2 months ago

Cellphone evidence could link at least one of Hillary Gardee's killers to her

In a dramatic turn of events in the Hillary Gardee murder trial, the state says it has cellphone evidence potentially linking at least one of her ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Eskom can’t touch us.’ Meet the two towns that can’t be load shed News
  2. Eight foreigners and their bosses arrested for working without papers in ... South Africa
  3. Condolences pour in for woman killed by shark in Plettenberg Bay South Africa
  4. SA's energy crisis: Big changes at the top for Eskom News
  5. Fake reservation shock for social media expert who paid R9k for Zimbali villa News

Latest Videos

'Stranger Things' star Jamie Campbell Bower wows Comic Con Africa fans
Pretoria student murdered for cellphone | Who was THAPELO MENWE and where was ...