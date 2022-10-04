South Africa

'Prioritise tourists' safety': Gun crime against German visitors shocks industry

04 October 2022 - 07:24 By TimesLIVE
The tourist was one of four travellers making their way to one of the country’s top tourism attractions when he was shot. Stock photo.
The tourist was one of four travellers making their way to one of the country’s top tourism attractions when he was shot. Stock photo.
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

SA's tourism sector says it is devastated by the fatal shooting of a German visitor and attempted robbery of his fellow travellers in Mpumalanga on Monday during an attempted hijacking of their vehicle.

The tourist was one of four travellers making their way to one of the country’s top tourism attractions. 

“We call on law enforcement agencies to find the perpetrators of this violent crime as soon as possible,” SA Tourism and the Tourism Business Council of SA said in a joint statement.

“Violence against tourists is equivalent to economic crimes such as stealing copper cables and gold, and something must be done urgently,” CEO of the Tourism Business Council Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa said.

“Our teams will meet with our colleagues in the security cluster to discuss ways in which plans to ensure tourist safety are fast-tracked ahead of our very busy summer holiday season. It is important that we make sure visitors to our country feel safe to enjoy our wide variety of tourism experiences and establishments.”

SA Tourism acting CEO Themba Khumalo said the country receives a large number of tourists from Germany and this is one of the ways in which the tourism sector has been able to recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As a sector, we are aware that crime tops the list of factors that tourists have raised as a concern when choosing SA as a destination. It was with this in mind that at a recent gathering of tourism industry leaders the sector called for the security cluster to help us in bolstering tourism safety and acting fast against acts of criminality that affect the sector’s potential. The protection of all tourists is immensely important to us.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Tourist shot dead in botched hijacking attempt

Nelspruit police are investigating a murder case and have launched a manhunt for three suspects who allegedly killed a German tourist at Numbi Road ...
News
51 minutes ago

'Eye in the sky' finds tourist and her guide stuck on Table Mountain

A hiker from abroad and her local tour guide who sought help after losing their way on a challenging trail up Table Mountain were airlifted to safety ...
News
5 days ago

Zama zamas threaten tourism near Bourke’s Luck Potholes in Blyde River Canyon

As oblivious local and international tourists frolic and capture nature’s beauty on their cameras at the Bourke’s Luck Potholes in the Blyde River ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Corruption-accused Mosebenzi Zwane’s ‘mini-Nkandla’ stands out in Warden News
  2. Businessman Reuel Khoza lashes ‘irresolute’ Ramaphosa Politics
  3. Hawks nab suspected mastermind behind cash-in-transit heists at his Soweto home South Africa
  4. SIU calls Zweli Mkhize’s bluff on court threat Politics
  5. André de Ruyter’s car bugged with ‘highly sophisticated device’ News

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT PRESENTS | Exclusive interview with 'The Woman King' stars
ANC's Dada Morero elected new City of Johannesburg mayor