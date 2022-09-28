South Africa

'Eye in the sky' finds tourist and her guide stuck on Table Mountain

Stricken pair airlifted to safety by helicopter

28 September 2022 - 12:20 By TimesLIVE
The drone was able to locate the lost hikers within 10 minutes on Table Mountain.
The drone was able to locate the lost hikers within 10 minutes on Table Mountain.
Image: Fabian Higgins and Tim Lundy

A hiker from abroad and her local tour guide who sought help after losing their way on a challenging trail up Table Mountain were airlifted to safety by helicopter after a drone revealed their location.

The 29-year-old hiker and her guide got into difficulty late on Tuesday afternoon while hiking up India Venster.

“At a point where it was no longer safe to proceed, nor was it safe to retrace their steps, a decision was made to call Wilderness Search And Rescue [WSAR] for help,” WSAR said on Wednesday.

Information received from the guide suggested they were on Cairn Buttress, high above Camps Bay.

The provincial health emergency services drone unit was dispatched.

Aerial footage of the search area.
Aerial footage of the search area.
Image: Fabian Higgins and Tim Lundy

On-scene rescue co-ordinator Tim Lundy said: “The drone found the patients within 10 minutes. We called the patients on their cellphone and had them tell us where the drone was relative to their position.

The pair were airlifted to safety by helicopter.
The pair were airlifted to safety by helicopter.
Image: Fabian Higgins and Tim Lundy

“Once we’d spotted them, the drone was able to provide valuable information about the terrain to the rescue team. They [the drone team] were also able to provide us with an exact GPS location for the patients.”

It was decided to use the Air Mercy Service (AMS) helicopter to rescue the pair. A team member was flown to the scene with harnesses and safety equipment, the two were hoisted aboard and flown to a dedicated landing zone.

“The drone is an enormous help to Wilderness Search And Rescue. We’re able to locate patients faster during the day and at night. Our field members are better able to plan and implement rescues based on the images and video we receive,” said Lundy.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Table Mountain aerial cableway paused for extensive maintenance

Table Mountain’s famous cable cars have been halted for routine maintenance and inspections which include tests on brakes and the long-serving track ...
News
1 month ago

Drones, helicopters search for missing after Italian glacier collapse

Helicopter crews and drones searched on Monday for around 15 people missing in the Italian Alps after part of a mountain glacier collapsed, killing ...
News
2 months ago

How to rid the ‘red zones’ of fear for emergency services

Unlike paramedics operating elsewhere in Cape Town — or across the country — the crews of the Hout Bay Volunteer Emergency Medical Service do not ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Eskom can’t touch us.’ Meet the two towns that can’t be load shed News
  2. Eight foreigners and their bosses arrested for working without papers in ... South Africa
  3. Condolences pour in for woman killed by shark in Plettenberg Bay South Africa
  4. SA's energy crisis: Big changes at the top for Eskom News
  5. Fake reservation shock for social media expert who paid R9k for Zimbali villa News

Latest Videos

'Stranger Things' star Jamie Campbell Bower wows Comic Con Africa fans
Pretoria student murdered for cellphone | Who was THAPELO MENWE and where was ...