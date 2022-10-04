Tito Mboweni gets his R19,000 back after hackers raid his bank account

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni says he got his R19,000 back after his bank account was allegedly raided on Saturday night.

Mboweni said the money was taken from his cheque account.

Speaking to the Sowetan, he said he noticed someone had hacked into his account about 7pm.

“Somebody hacked into my cheque account and started taking money out. I noticed this around 7pm. My banking app informs me when there are transactions in my account. So there were transactions that had nothing to do with me,” said Mboweni.

Mboweni said his bank was investigating the incident and he didn’t see the need to open a case with the police.