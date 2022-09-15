×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

POLL | Have you ever felt over-charged for petrol?

15 September 2022 - 13:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
September ushered in some much-needed relief at the fuel pumps, but many still feel they are being overcharged. Stock photo.
September ushered in some much-needed relief at the fuel pumps, but many still feel they are being overcharged. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Vladyslav Starozhylov

The petrol price may have dropped this month, but that hasn't stopped South Africans from feeling robbed at the pump.

With 95 and 93 octane petrol slashed by R2.04/l, inland motorists pay R23.38/l for 95 and R22.95/l for 93. Coastal motorists pay R22.73/l for 95. 

The wholesale price of 0.05% sulphur diesel dropped by 56c/l, bringing the inland price to R23.96/l and coastal price to R23.31/l. The wholesale price of 0.005% diesel was reduced by 46c/l to R24.16/l inland.

This is still higher than what South Africans paid at the start of the year.

The petrol price hit the headlines again this week when a Cape Town man was mistakenly charged R120,000 instead of R1,200 for petrol. Sebastian Santino De Allende posted a picture of his receipt on social media, showing the amount he was charged for 52 litres.

“Thank you to everyone for sharing the post about Engen. It got their attention and they immediately returned the money. I did delete the post because people were going crazy and I was getting friend requests every five seconds. It went way too viral but thank you, all sorted now,” said De Allende.

Radio personality Tbo Touch got tongues wagging a few months ago when he said he spent more than R18k a month on fuel.

“I spend R4,600 a week on petrol and that's just one car. I can't do it any more. I'm looking for a Kia Picanto or mazdanyana,” he told followers.

LISTEN | SA could extract its own oil to keep fuel prices low: economist

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Cape Town man mistakenly charged R120k instead of R1,200 for petrol gets his money back

"My full tank of petrol was R1,200. Your cashier took R120,020.14 from my account."
News
5 hours ago

German diesel drivers, truckers hit by growing energy crisis

Germany is facing a shortage of AdBlue, a key ingredient for modern diesel cars and trucks, as soaring energy prices send shock waves through the ...
Motoring
2 days ago

It's official: this is what you'll pay for fuel from Wednesday

The latest figures from the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy show that motorists will pay less for both petrol and diesel from Wednesday.
Motoring
1 week ago

September ushers in welcome relief at the petrol pumps

Despite recent rand weakness against the US dollar, the average exchange rate against the US currency is favourable and fuel prices in the country ...
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Adios amigo: Shabalala heads to jail after leave to appeal is denied News
  2. Police team catches robbery, theft and housebreaking suspects in Pretoria South Africa
  3. ANC Youth League likely to elect first female president — here are the front ... News
  4. Ramaphosa 'blown away' by new KZN automotive wiring facility South Africa
  5. Expired Zim exemption permit holders who don’t apply for legal status ‘will be ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Cele visits slain magistrate's family after mysterious death
War of words at Mkhwebane’s impeachment inquiry