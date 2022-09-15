The petrol price may have dropped this month, but that hasn't stopped South Africans from feeling robbed at the pump.
With 95 and 93 octane petrol slashed by R2.04/l, inland motorists pay R23.38/l for 95 and R22.95/l for 93. Coastal motorists pay R22.73/l for 95.
The wholesale price of 0.05% sulphur diesel dropped by 56c/l, bringing the inland price to R23.96/l and coastal price to R23.31/l. The wholesale price of 0.005% diesel was reduced by 46c/l to R24.16/l inland.
This is still higher than what South Africans paid at the start of the year.
The petrol price hit the headlines again this week when a Cape Town man was mistakenly charged R120,000 instead of R1,200 for petrol. Sebastian Santino De Allende posted a picture of his receipt on social media, showing the amount he was charged for 52 litres.
POLL | Have you ever felt over-charged for petrol?
Image: 123RF/Vladyslav Starozhylov
The petrol price may have dropped this month, but that hasn't stopped South Africans from feeling robbed at the pump.
With 95 and 93 octane petrol slashed by R2.04/l, inland motorists pay R23.38/l for 95 and R22.95/l for 93. Coastal motorists pay R22.73/l for 95.
The wholesale price of 0.05% sulphur diesel dropped by 56c/l, bringing the inland price to R23.96/l and coastal price to R23.31/l. The wholesale price of 0.005% diesel was reduced by 46c/l to R24.16/l inland.
This is still higher than what South Africans paid at the start of the year.
The petrol price hit the headlines again this week when a Cape Town man was mistakenly charged R120,000 instead of R1,200 for petrol. Sebastian Santino De Allende posted a picture of his receipt on social media, showing the amount he was charged for 52 litres.
“Thank you to everyone for sharing the post about Engen. It got their attention and they immediately returned the money. I did delete the post because people were going crazy and I was getting friend requests every five seconds. It went way too viral but thank you, all sorted now,” said De Allende.
Radio personality Tbo Touch got tongues wagging a few months ago when he said he spent more than R18k a month on fuel.
“I spend R4,600 a week on petrol and that's just one car. I can't do it any more. I'm looking for a Kia Picanto or mazdanyana,” he told followers.
LISTEN | SA could extract its own oil to keep fuel prices low: economist
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Cape Town man mistakenly charged R120k instead of R1,200 for petrol gets his money back
German diesel drivers, truckers hit by growing energy crisis
It's official: this is what you'll pay for fuel from Wednesday
September ushers in welcome relief at the petrol pumps
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos