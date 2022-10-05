LISTEN | ‘You came unprepared’ — Malema slams electoral court candidate

Judge Mpho Catherine Mamosebo is the only candidate contesting to be a judge member at the electoral court as the Judicial Service Commission looks to fill positions in the country's superior courts.

Commissioner and attorney Ettiene Barnard asked her, “If there is a dispute regarding the counting of votes and seriously linked to irregularity, what sort of relief can be given by the electoral court?”

When the candidate replied, Barnard felt her answer was inadequate and Malema slammed her for being unprepared.

TimesLIVE

