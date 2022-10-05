South Africa

LISTEN | ‘You came unprepared’ — Malema slams electoral court candidate

05 October 2022 - 19:20
EFF leader Julius Malema. File photo.
Image: ALAISTER RUSSELL

A question raised by a commissioner triggered EFF leader Julius Malema to slam a judge for “not knowing basic concepts”, causing a tense moment.

Listen to the interactions:

Judge Mpho Catherine Mamosebo is the only candidate contesting to be a judge member at the electoral court as the Judicial Service Commission looks to fill positions in the country's superior courts.

Commissioner and attorney Ettiene Barnard asked her, “If there is a dispute regarding the counting of votes and seriously linked to irregularity, what sort of relief can be given by the electoral court?”

When the candidate replied, Barnard felt her answer was inadequate and Malema slammed her for being unprepared.

TimesLIVE

