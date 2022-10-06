South Africa

LISTEN | How do we solve the dog attack problem?

06 October 2022 - 11:39 By HeraldLIVE
There have been several serious dog attacks involving pit bulls in recent months. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALEKTA

We need to acknowledge that certain dog breeds — pit bulls, rottweilers, boerboels — are power breeds and when they inflict injury it is serious, because the bite from a Chihuahua or Min Pin can’t inflict as much damage as a pit bull or boerboel.

So says Animal Welfare Society (AWS) GM Cynthea van Rhijn in Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week.

This is just days after an animal handler with cerebral palsy was attacked by a pit bull at the AWS shelter.

Quick thinking by the AWS vet and staff saved Matthew Murray’s life after the adult male cross pit bull grabbed the 26-year-old, severely damaging his left arm and severing one of his main arteries.

We also speak to the Pit Bull Federation of SA's Lehanda Rheeder.

READ MORE:

Family distraught after boy’s fatal mauling by pit bulls

Owner says he can't understand why his beloved dogs, who were shot dead by police, killed his young nephew.
News
1 week ago

Runner mauled by pit bulls recovering at home, lays charges with police

A runner who was attacked by two pit bulls on Friday in Edenvale has laid a charge with the police.
News
1 month ago

My daughter is lying in a forensic lab, says dad of Atteridgeville girl killed by pit bull

Parents and neighbours of a six-year-old girl who was mauled to death by a neighbour’s pit bull are still traumatised.
News
4 months ago
