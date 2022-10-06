We need to acknowledge that certain dog breeds — pit bulls, rottweilers, boerboels — are power breeds and when they inflict injury it is serious, because the bite from a Chihuahua or Min Pin can’t inflict as much damage as a pit bull or boerboel.
So says Animal Welfare Society (AWS) GM Cynthea van Rhijn in Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week.
This is just days after an animal handler with cerebral palsy was attacked by a pit bull at the AWS shelter.
Quick thinking by the AWS vet and staff saved Matthew Murray’s life after the adult male cross pit bull grabbed the 26-year-old, severely damaging his left arm and severing one of his main arteries.
We also speak to the Pit Bull Federation of SA's Lehanda Rheeder.
LISTEN | How do we solve the dog attack problem?
Image: 123RF/ALEKTA
