My daughter is lying in a forensic lab, says dad of Atteridgeville girl killed by pit bull

Parents and neighbours of a six-year-old girl who was mauled to death by a neighbour’s pit bull are still traumatised.

The incident happened at the Marabastad informal settlement in Atteridgeville on Monday.

According to reports from neighbours, Charmaine Munepya was playing a few metres from her home in a neighbour’s yard with her friends when the pit bull gained access through the fence.

The dog allegedly charged towards the four children who scattered as they tried to flee.

Munepya was unlucky and did not make it out of the yard alive.

The owner of the house was not around when the incident unfolded. .

“They were playing. One ran to her home and three were left behind. The three children ran inside the bedroom and the dog went after them. I think she was behind the others and it grabbed her and dragged her from the bedroom to the kitchen. She crawled and [tried to] hide behind the door,” said the distraught house owner who did not want to named.

She pointed at the spot behind the kitchen door where the little girl suffered a painful, bloody death.

“This is where she died,” the traumatised neighbour said.

The woman said since the incident, her five-year-old daughter who was with Charmaine has been saying: “I was playing with [Charmaine] and she was bitten by a dog and died.

“That’s all she says now, My child is still traumatised,” she said. The child was battling to sleep and was visibly scared.

According to neighbours, the dog owner is a grade 12 pupil who lives with her sister.