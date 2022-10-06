President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Thursday addressing the Women Economic Assembly.
The assembly aims to bring about collaboration with organisations from the public and private sectors to make sure SA's 40% preferential procurement from women-owned businesses becomes a reality.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Ramaphosa addresses the Women Economic Assembly
President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Thursday addressing the Women Economic Assembly.
The assembly aims to bring about collaboration with organisations from the public and private sectors to make sure SA's 40% preferential procurement from women-owned businesses becomes a reality.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Ramaphosa and first lady shine spotlight on early childhood centres
Ramaphosa hits back at 'stupid analysis' of his job stimulus package
'Woman King' is worth watching: but be aware its take on history is problematic
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos