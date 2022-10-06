Politics

Ramaphosa addresses the Women Economic Assembly

06 October 2022 - 11:22 By TimesLIVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Thursday addressing the Women Economic Assembly.

The assembly aims to bring about collaboration with organisations from the public and private sectors to make sure SA's 40% preferential procurement from women-owned businesses becomes a reality.



