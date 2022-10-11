South Africa

Police will continue crackdown on illegal mining, Bheki Cele vows

11 October 2022 - 16:02
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Police minister Bheki Cele visited the scene of a police raid at a disused mine shaft in Stilfontein, where 20 illegal mining suspects were arrested and 24 rifles seized.
Image: SAPS

Police minister Bheki Cele says law enforcement officers will continue with operations targeting kingpins in the organised crime value chain.

On Tuesday Cele visited an abandoned mine where 20 suspected illegal miners were arrested on Monday during a multidisciplinary operation in Stilfontein, in the North West.

Police also seized 15 AK-47 rifles during the raid.

Cele was accompanied by national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola and Hawks head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya.

They were shown the scene where suspects were allegedly operating illegally.

Twenty arrested, 15 AK-47 rifles seized during raid on mine shaft in North West

The Hawks arrested 20 suspects alleged to be involve in illegal mining activities in Stilfontein in the North West on Monday.
News
1 day ago

Police said the group arrested on Monday included 15 foreign nationals and five South African citizens. The arrested suspects were mostly “protectors” and those responsible for logistical issues.

The 24 recovered firearms will be sent for ballistic testing.

“We are going to continue with these operations, targeting the kingpins and masterminds in the organised crime value chain,” said Cele.

The arrested suspects will be appearing in the Stilfontein magistrate’s court on Wednesday. They are expected to face preliminary charges of conspiracy to commit robbery, possession of illegal firearms, unlawful possession of ammunition and contravention of the Immigration Act.

