Police said the group arrested on Monday included 15 foreign nationals and five South African citizens. The arrested suspects were mostly “protectors” and those responsible for logistical issues.
The 24 recovered firearms will be sent for ballistic testing.
“We are going to continue with these operations, targeting the kingpins and masterminds in the organised crime value chain,” said Cele.
The arrested suspects will be appearing in the Stilfontein magistrate’s court on Wednesday. They are expected to face preliminary charges of conspiracy to commit robbery, possession of illegal firearms, unlawful possession of ammunition and contravention of the Immigration Act.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Police will continue crackdown on illegal mining, Bheki Cele vows
Image: SAPS
Police minister Bheki Cele says law enforcement officers will continue with operations targeting kingpins in the organised crime value chain.
On Tuesday Cele visited an abandoned mine where 20 suspected illegal miners were arrested on Monday during a multidisciplinary operation in Stilfontein, in the North West.
Police also seized 15 AK-47 rifles during the raid.
Cele was accompanied by national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola and Hawks head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya.
They were shown the scene where suspects were allegedly operating illegally.
Twenty arrested, 15 AK-47 rifles seized during raid on mine shaft in North West
Police said the group arrested on Monday included 15 foreign nationals and five South African citizens. The arrested suspects were mostly “protectors” and those responsible for logistical issues.
The 24 recovered firearms will be sent for ballistic testing.
“We are going to continue with these operations, targeting the kingpins and masterminds in the organised crime value chain,” said Cele.
The arrested suspects will be appearing in the Stilfontein magistrate’s court on Wednesday. They are expected to face preliminary charges of conspiracy to commit robbery, possession of illegal firearms, unlawful possession of ammunition and contravention of the Immigration Act.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
New court needed in Klerksdorp to deal with gangs and zama zama activity, JSC hears
JUSTICE MALALA | Our immunity to the evil and decay around us is disheartening
Activist Ian Cameron takes on Cele and Sisulu for ‘misleading’ tourists about their safety in SA
Bail bid delay after arrests of 'zama zama kingpins'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos