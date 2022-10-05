A spat over citizenship ensued on Wednesday in the Carletonville magistrate’s court as alleged zama zamas appeared on several charges relating to illegal mining on the West Rand.
Bethuel Ngobeni, Dumisa Moyo, Nhlanhla Magwaca, Moseki Sechele, Thabo Sechele and Khudzai Mashaya face four counts of fraud, money laundering and contravention of the precious metals and immigration acts.
The Hawks made an administrative mistake and charged one of the suspects twice, reporting there were seven accused on Tuesday instead of six. This was due to one of the suspects also being charged with possession of drugs.
The state applied for a postponement, which was opposed by defence lawyer Mulalo Lifhiga who said his six clients are all South Africans and pose no flight risk.
“The issue of addresses is out. It's common cause they were arrested at home. They are all South Africans. What was home affairs doing there? I request the court not to grant a postponement,” said Lifhiga
Bail bid delay after arrests of 'zama zama kingpins'
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Zama zama arrests: 'Suspects bought raw gold to sell higher up the chain'
Prosecutor Asanda Nombewu replied: “In the interests of justice the court would need to hear proper information. The state stands by its application.
“Only two have been [so far] verified by the state to be South Africans.”
Magistrate Seanokeng Diale granted a postponement to October 19 to allow the state to verify the citizenship of four accused and prepare for formal bail applications.
Lifhiga asked if bail could be granted to the two confirmed South Africans, to which the magistrate responded: “I have made my decision.”
