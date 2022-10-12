South Africa

AbaQulusi speaker tells mourners councillor will be replaced by member of his family

12 October 2022 - 22:00 By Mfundo Mkhize
IFP councillor in Abaqulusi, Michael Khumalo, made brazen claims at the funeral of Phaphama Mbatha that the late councillor would be replaced by a member of his family.
IFP councillor in Abaqulusi, Michael Khumalo, made brazen claims at the funeral of Phaphama Mbatha that the late councillor would be replaced by a member of his family.
The DA caucus in the troubled AbaQulusi municipality has distanced itself from the utterances made by the speaker, Michael Khumalo, during the funeral of councillor Phaphama Mbatha.

In a video which has gone viral on social media platforms, Khumalo of the IFP is captured telling mourners that he had just told the council’s municipal manager that they would soon hire one of the youths from Mbatha’s family. Mbatha succumbed after a lengthy stay in hospital after a car accident in September.

Mourners are heard clapping in delight, with one voice commending the move.  Khumalo then continues, saying if there is no position available it would mean that one of the ANC members would be  axed.   

He said they needed to fast-track the process before the by-elections to fill the vacancy of the late councillor. A confident Khumalo then tells mourners that if a leader ascends to a podium  then its means “they need to speak substance”.

Khumalo then goes on to say the plan would also be supported by the DA, with whom they are in a coalition.

“This is not true. We would never support such a ludicrous move,” said Swelakhe Shelembe, the DA's chief whip in the AbaQulusi municipality. 

“The DA felt that such utterances brought to question employment processes of the IFP-run municipality.  As the DA we advocate fair and equal opportunities for all regardless of political affiliation,” said Shelembe. 

The DA had in the past written to the municipality seeking to have all the qualifications of professional officials vetted.

The ANC regional secretary in the Mzala Nxumalo region, Ntokozo Nxumalo, said they plan to write to the acting public protector asking for an investigation be undertaken to reveal if there are recruitment process which get flouted when people are appointed.

Nxumalo deemed Khumalo’s utterances as the IFP’s attempt to interfere with the administration.

“We are also not impressed that the said speaker is instilling fear in workers who have willingly chosen their political party as in the constitution,” said Nxumalo.

He added that they were mooting a vote of no confidence against the speaker. Attempts to get hold of the speaker drew a blank as his phone went unanswered.

