‘It’s Mangosuthu way or the highway,’ IFP tells ANC
Road name a sore point as ANC NEC expected to tell KwaZulu-Natal to bow to IFP demands.
21 November 2021 - 00:01
The provincial ANC’s insistence on renaming Mangosuthu Highway in Durban’s Umlazi township after one of its own leaders may jeopardise a coalition agreement reached with the IFP in KwaZulu-Natal.
The IFP has made reversal of an ANC decision to rename the road one of its main conditions for helping the ANC to retain the eThekwini metro, and for voting with the ANC in Gauteng metros and other hung municipalities...
