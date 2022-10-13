South Africa

Sassa is changing systems — here's how grant applications may be affected

13 October 2022 - 11:00
Sassa's online grant application services will be disrupted for about two weeks. File photo.
Sassa's online grant application services will be disrupted for about two weeks. File photo.
Image: SA government via Twitter

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) is migrating its online services to a new system to better serve grant beneficiaries.

This means the online grant application services will be disrupted for about two weeks, the agency said on Wednesday.

“Applicants whose applications were returned due to incomplete document(s) will be allowed to upload their outstanding document(s) for further processing up until the October 14,” Sassa said.

“Applicants who are unable to submit their outstanding documents before the set due date will be required to resubmit their application on the new online platform, which will be live from November 1.”

Sassa did not stipulate whether the migration will result in a delay in payments to those whose applications have been processed. 

What will happen to applications not finalised before Thursday?

According to the agency, all applications that are not finalised before the site is shut will have to be resubmitted on the new online platform once it goes live. These include saved applications or those that have failed home affairs or bank validations.

“To use the new online platform, all clients (existing and new) are required to re-register/register. For those who want to apply as soon as possible, kindly visit your nearest Sassa local office for assistance,” said Sassa. 

Sassa’s website displays a notice informing applicants of the disruption, but there is no notice on the SRD website.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Fewer people receiving R350 grant — here's why

Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu says there has been a decline in the number of applications approved for the R350 social relief of distress ...
News
2 days ago

Sassa’s smartphone requirement excludes vulnerable applicants, says DA

"Instead of doing their all to make access to grants easier, Sassa continuously leaves beneficiaries in the lurch through all manner of obstacles," ...
News
3 days ago

Caregivers of orphans encouraged to access child support grant top-up

While the means test threshold to qualify to be a recipient of the social relief of distress grant has been increased from R350 to R624, social ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Diamond dealer dazzles with half a million handout for Zuma South Africa
  2. Free water and power isn’t half of it — here’s how much ministers earn and some ... South Africa
  3. Theft case laid against Ramaphosa at Joburg police station South Africa
  4. Eskom, aliens, Armageddon ... exactly what happened in Durban last night? South Africa
  5. Six murdered women found with their hands tied behind their backs in downtown ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Coal costs, the Eskom model & management: Key observations from incoming Eskom ...
Water crisis explained: Inside Joburg's Crosby and Hursthill water pump stations