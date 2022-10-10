South Africa

Sassa’s smartphone requirement excludes vulnerable applicants, says DA

10 October 2022 - 09:12
People queue for their monthly social grant payments in Alexandra, Gauteng. File photo.
People queue for their monthly social grant payments in Alexandra, Gauteng. File photo.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo

The DA has rejected the SA Social Security Agency’s (Sassa) requirement that R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant recipients need smartphones to access their payments via EFT.  

Sassa last week urged R350 SRD grant applicants without smartphones not to choose the EFT payment method.  This was after its customer care unit in Mpumalanga received complaints from beneficiaries who failed to process the EFT payments.

Sassa urges R350 grant applicants without smartphones not to choose EFT payment method

"They can choose to receive payments through officially selected merchants and financial institutions," said Sassa.
News
5 days ago

DA MP and shadow social development minister Bridget Masango said the smartphone requirement excludes vulnerable applicants.

“When the grant was announced in 2020, the DA warned that making the application process exclusively online would exclude many potential beneficiaries who did not have access to the internet, data or the necessary devices. 

“The department of social development and Sassa promised volunteers would assist those vulnerable people. Alas, multitudes were left to fend for themselves,” she said. 

Masango said the DA would write to the parliamentary portfolio committee chairperson on social development to ask Sassa to account.

“Instead of doing their all to make access to grants easier, Sassa continuously leaves beneficiaries in the lurch through all manner of obstacles,” she said. 

“One must question if Sassa is artificially trying to reduce beneficiary numbers following a realisation that without economic stimulation and growth, the SRD grant of R350 — vital to millions — cannot be sustained indefinitely.”

Sassa said it discovered that all the beneficiaries who said they could not process the EFT payments had mobile phones with “little to no computing or internet capacity”.

The EFT payment method requires smartphones with the corresponding apps for such transactions.

“The agency cautions beneficiaries to choose a suitable method of payment to avoid inconvenience. All the applicable methods of payment can be accessed on Sassa’s official website. They can choose to receive payments through officially selected merchants and financial institutions,” said Sassa. 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month

READ MORE:

Capitec attracts more higher-income earners

Demand for loans from constrained consumers and investment in digital banking benefited Capitec during the six months ended August, despite ...
Business Times
1 week ago

No, Sassa is not hiring 160,000 workers at up to R207,681 each a year

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has called “fake news” on a poster saying it is looking to hire 160,000 workers who could earn as much as ...
News
2 weeks ago

Sassa urges R350 grant beneficiaries not to repeatedly change their bank details

According to Sassa, among other reasons, payment delays were due to beneficiaries repeatedly changing their bank details.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Theft case laid against Ramaphosa at Joburg police station South Africa
  2. Hawks recover chrome worth R600,000 from Limpopo village South Africa
  3. Activist Ian Cameron takes on Cele and Sisulu for ‘misleading’ tourists about ... South Africa
  4. Prince Lethukuthula Zulu died of drug overdose before robbery, court hears South Africa
  5. Ramaphosa’s rivals will ditch renewal if he loses, says Zamani Saul Politics

Latest Videos

Coal costs, the Eskom model & management: Key observations from incoming Eskom ...
Water crisis explained: Inside Joburg's Crosby and Hursthill water pump stations