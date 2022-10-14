Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele's comments about ministers using public healthcare has sparked fresh debate.
Ministerial benefits were thrown into the spotlight this week after City Press reported the ministerial handbook has been amended to remove a cap on municipal utilities for ministers and deputy ministers.
The amendment sparked backlash from opposition parties, civil society and citizens.
Cabinet ministers earn R2.4m a year and their deputies R2m.
When asked about the matter on SAfm this week, Gungubele said ministers have one of the most insecure jobs and do not get subsidies for many things.
“They pay for their medical aid. I think I am paying nearly R10,000 a month as a minister. A lot of things are not subsidised. [This is] a job that you can leave at any time and [it is] a job that [requires one to be] involved 24/7.”
He laughed when asked why he is paying for medical aid when public healthcare is available, saying “that is a different story”.
He later agreed that ministers should use public healthcare.
“I would agree that the more we use public health services the better. It would send a message of our confidence in the system”.
POLL | Should ministers be forced to use public healthcare?
Image: GCIS.
Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele's comments about ministers using public healthcare has sparked fresh debate.
Ministerial benefits were thrown into the spotlight this week after City Press reported the ministerial handbook has been amended to remove a cap on municipal utilities for ministers and deputy ministers.
The amendment sparked backlash from opposition parties, civil society and citizens.
Cabinet ministers earn R2.4m a year and their deputies R2m.
When asked about the matter on SAfm this week, Gungubele said ministers have one of the most insecure jobs and do not get subsidies for many things.
“They pay for their medical aid. I think I am paying nearly R10,000 a month as a minister. A lot of things are not subsidised. [This is] a job that you can leave at any time and [it is] a job that [requires one to be] involved 24/7.”
He laughed when asked why he is paying for medical aid when public healthcare is available, saying “that is a different story”.
He later agreed that ministers should use public healthcare.
“I would agree that the more we use public health services the better. It would send a message of our confidence in the system”.
The DA said it wants a review of how such amendments to the handbook can be made by President Cyril Ramaphosa without consulting anyone.
“Ramaphosa’s government made it clear that it has no intention of listening to the public or the DA by scrapping these provisions. Since Ramaphosa refuses to do anything about this waste of public resources, the DA will do it for him.”
It said the handbook appears to exist outside the constitution and the law.
Government spokesperson Phumla Williams responded to the backlash, saying the public works department is responsible for providing water and electricity to state-owned residences.
“Those properties used [by ministers and deputy ministers] remain the property of the state. Their upkeep is overseen by the department of public works and infrastructure. This includes paying for water and electricity.
“We would like to assure South Africans that the private properties of the members of the executive remain their responsibility, their upkeep, including water and electricity,” said Williams.
She rubbished claims ministers and deputy ministers are exempt from load-shedding.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
'I pay nearly R10k a month for medical aid': Gungubele on ministers using public healthcare
Measles alert for Limpopo district
LISTEN | Doctor says water outages affect ‘sanitation, health and dignity’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos