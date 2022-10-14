South Africa

'I pay nearly R10k a month for medical aid': Gungubele on ministers using public healthcare

14 October 2022 - 10:00
Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele.
Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele has laughed off suggestions he should use public healthcare, saying he pays about R10,000 a month for his medical aid. 

Gungubele was responding to a question about why he is paying for medical aid when public healthcare is available. 

Speaking on SAfm, he said: “The ministerial job is one of the most insecure jobs. Second, ministers buy their own houses, they don’t have a housing subsidy, including MPs.

“They pay for their medical aid. I think I am paying nearly R10,000 a month as a minister. A lot of things are not subsidised. [This is] a job that you can leave at any time and [it is] a job that [requires one to be] involved 24/7.”

Gungubele agreed that ministers should use public healthcare, saying: “I would agree that the more we use public health services the better. It would send a message of our confidence in the system”.

Here's government's response to 'free electricity and water for ministers' backlash

Government spokesperson Phumla Williams said the public works department is responsible for providing water and electricity to state-owned residences.
Politics
2 days ago

Earlier this week, it was reported that ministers and deputy minister don't pay a cent for electricity and water at their official residences. 

City Press reported  the ministerial handbook has been amended to remove a cap on municipal utilities for ministers and deputy ministers. 

The amendment sparked backlash from opposition parties, civil society and citizens.

Cabinet ministers earn R2.4m a year and their deputies R2m.

Addressing the criticism, government spokesperson Phumla Williams said the public works department is responsible for providing water and electricity to state-owned residences.

“Those properties used [by ministers and deputy ministers] remain the property of the state. Their upkeep is overseen by the department of public works and infrastructure. This includes paying for water and electricity. 

“We would like to assure South Africans that the private properties of the members of the executive remain their responsibility, their upkeep, including water and electricity,” said Williams

She also denied that ministers and deputy ministers are exempt from load-shedding.

On social media, scores of users weighed in on Gungubele paying R10,000 for medical aid. 

Here's what some of them had to say:

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

WATCH | LOL! Chester Missing takes on ministers getting 'free electricity and water'

“What does [transport minister] Fikile Mbalula need to be available for 24 fours a day? Does he have an emergency selfie he needs to take or a high ...
News
1 day ago

DA approaches public protector to scrap ministerial handbook

The official opposition party has announced its plan to approach the public protector with a view to agitate for the scrapping of the ministerial ...
Politics
2 days ago

Free water and power isn’t half of it — here’s how much ministers earn and some of the perks they receive

While many taxpayers struggle to make ends meet, ministers and their deputies - who earn a salary of between R2.5 and R2m a year - do not pay ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. This is the woman whose decomposed body was found 'hidden in ceiling of ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | Chinese ‘flying car’ makes first public flight in Dubai news
  3. Diamond dealer dazzles with half a million handout for Zuma South Africa
  4. Sassa is changing systems — here's how grant applications may be affected South Africa
  5. Eskom, aliens, Armageddon ... exactly what happened in Durban last night? South Africa

Latest Videos

Coal costs, the Eskom model & management: Key observations from incoming Eskom ...
Water crisis explained: Inside Joburg's Crosby and Hursthill water pump stations