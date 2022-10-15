Cape Town cleaning staff stumble on baby’s body at illegal dump site

“The City of Cape Town’s cleansing team was busy cleaning an illegal dumping spot along Maroela Road in Kraaifontein when they found the body of the baby,” said Twigg.
“For weeks communities and cleansing teams have been cleaning public spaces across the city as part of a spring clean campaign which targets litter and illegal dumping to help keep our city clean.
“However, it was a complete shock for all on-site when a body of a baby was found. The city immediately reported this to the South African Police Service who came to the site and are investigating this incident. Staff who were on site will be offered counselling.”
Cape Town cleaning staff were shocked this week when they found a body of a baby at an illegal dumping site.
Councillor Grant Twigg, the mayoral committee member for urban waste management, was part of the cleaning operation on Thursday. Twigg said the staff would be sent for counselling after the incident.
Call to legalise safe option to abandon babies still with parliament
