Call to legalise safe option to abandon babies still with parliament
A three-month-old baby was abandoned near a soccer field in Verulam last week, bringing the issue back into the spotlight
10 October 2022 - 20:08
Baby Savers SA is awaiting feedback from parliament on its proposal for a safe alternative to babies being dumped in fields, bins and other life-threatening places...
Call to legalise safe option to abandon babies still with parliament
A three-month-old baby was abandoned near a soccer field in Verulam last week, bringing the issue back into the spotlight
Baby Savers SA is awaiting feedback from parliament on its proposal for a safe alternative to babies being dumped in fields, bins and other life-threatening places...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos