News

Call to legalise safe option to abandon babies still with parliament

A three-month-old baby was abandoned near a soccer field in Verulam last week, bringing the issue back into the spotlight

10 October 2022 - 20:08
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter

Baby Savers SA is awaiting feedback from parliament on its proposal for a safe alternative to babies being dumped in fields, bins and other life-threatening places...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Heartless response to mom forced to abandon baby an indictment on ... Opinion
  2. Young mother who abandoned baby deserves ‘sympathy, not judgment’ News

Most read

  1. Sex workers describe suspect nabbed for murder of six as a ‘charming, cute, ... News
  2. Experts issue warnings about SA’s first-choice antiretroviral News
  3. Zuma thanks July rioters for supporting him News
  4. LISTEN | Zuma's fight against Karyn Maughan and Billy Downer to continue in ... News
  5. Evidence reveals how ‘widow’ asked her killer dad ‘to help kill’ her husband News

Latest Videos

Coal costs, the Eskom model & management: Key observations from incoming Eskom ...
Water crisis explained: Inside Joburg's Crosby and Hursthill water pump stations