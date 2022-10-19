South Africa

Doctor murdered after being kidnapped in front of family

19 October 2022 - 06:57
Well-known Free State doctor Simon Ngcobo was murdered after he was forced to drive off with the suspects after a home invasion and robbery.
Image: @simon_ngcobo via Twitter

A Free State doctor was kidnapped in front of his family on Monday and later found dead with gunshot wounds and his hands tied behind his back.

Simon Ngcobo was attacked in his home and robbed of cellphones and cash at gunpoint  before being kidnapped.

Police spokesperson Capt Stephen Thakeng said Ngcobo's 27-year-old wife went shopping with her two daughters, aged two and five, at about 7.30pm on Monday.

On their return to their home in Doorn, Welkom, while parking the vehicle inside the garage, the wife heard her five-year-old daughter screaming for help.

She saw an unknown male pointing a firearm at her child. A second male was seen armed with a handgun.

“They were forced into the house and as the husband (the doctor) opened the door, the two suspects forced themselves inside,” said Thakeng.

Ngcobo tried to fight back but was overpowered.

“The suspects demanded cash. An undisclosed amount of cash was robbed from the safe and cellphones were taken. The doctor was forced to drive off with the suspects in his white Renault Duster with Free State registration numbers,” Thakeng said.

He said after an extensive search was initiated and with the help of Tracker, his vehicle was found abandoned in Riebeeckstad, Welkom.

Ngcobo's body was found not far from the vehicle with his hands tied behind his back. He had sustained gunshot wounds to the head and chest.

Police have urged people to refrain from sharing graphic photos of the incident on social media as this can hamper the investigation.

“Should anyone have information about the suspects, Det-Sgt Andrew Lechesa of Serious and Violent Crimes can be contacted on 060 985 9330 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111,” Thakeng said

Police are investigating a case of house robbery and murder.

TimesLIVE

