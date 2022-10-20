South Africa

EXPLAINER | What is in the Steinhoff court order?

20 October 2022 - 10:09 By Katharine Child

In the first move by authorities against former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste, nearly five years after the retailer imploded, the South African Reserve Bank on Tuesday seized more than R1.4bn worth of assets belonging to him, his wife and his family trust...

