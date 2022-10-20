Security guards injured in shoot-out with suspects

Police launched a manhunt after two security guards were allegedly shot and injured by three unknown men.
The guards were conducting patrols in Odendaalsrus in Free State when they were approached by three unknown men.
Free State police spokesperson Capt Stephen Thakeng said the suspects started to shoot in the direction of the security officers while they were inside their patrol vehicle.
“The guards returned fire and it seems one suspect sustained a gunshot wound,” said Thakeng.
He said both security officers were wounded and were rushed to hospital in Matjhabeng. They are recovering in hospital.
Thakeng said police are investigating two counts of attempted murder.
Anyone who might have information leading to the arrests of the suspects should contact Det-W/O Maria De Wet on 073 200 2739 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.
TimesLIVE
