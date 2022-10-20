Sending money home this festive season? Here's how much it costs via the Post Office to other countries

The South African Post Office (Sapo) has announced prices for sending money to several neighbouring countries ahead of the festive season.
The same-day money transfer service is available from any post office in South Africa to any post office in Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Nigeria, Mauritius, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Malawi, Mozambique and Eswatini.
Sapo said the transferred funds become available at the destination post office in the foreign country on the same day.
“The service is offered through the Universal Postal Union and managed by the International Financial System, a system that automates the processing and management of international money orders. The system complies with exchange regulations,” said Sapo.
How much does it cost to send money home?
Commission on money sent to Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Nigeria, Mauritius, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Malawi, Mozambique and Eswatini is as follows:
- Up to R500.00: R44.50
- R500.01 — R999.99: R66.60
- R1,000.00 — R1,999.99: R81.50
- R2,000.00 — R5,000.00: R103.60
The recipient is not charged when the sender uses Sapo to send money.
How can I collect the money?
The money can be sent from any online post office in SA and collected from any post office in the receiving country on the same day. The service is not available from postal agents.
An identity document or passport and proof of residence are required to send and collect money in South Africa.
Sapo scam to look out for
Sapo warned customers of an email doing the rounds claiming parcels are being retained due to outstanding customs fees.
The email encourages the receiver to click on a link to make a payment to release the package.
The post office said any email pretending to be Sapo and requesting an electronic payment is a scam.
“The post office normally sends an SMS when a parcel is ready for collection and never requests an EFT or online payment before a parcel is collected,” Sapo said.
“If customs fees are payable on a parcel posted from abroad the client pays the costs when they collect the package.
“The post office allows customers to check a parcel before they officially take it into possession and therefore does not require payment of any fees before the time of collection.”
Sapo also warned that if emails don't originate from @postoffice.co.za they could be a scam.
The scam email often lists a parcel number starting with ZA. This is not generated by the post office.
Sending money home this festive season? Here's how much it costs via the Post Office to other countries
Image: 123RF/Instinia
