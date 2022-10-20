Stage 3 load-shedding until further notice as Kusile completely shut down

Eskom says Stage 3 load-shedding is on the cards until further notice.

In a statement on Thursday evening, the power utility said this was because of a delay in the return of service of generations units at Duvha, Grootvlei, Kendal and Tutuka power stations.

Breakdowns had also been reported at units at the Kusile and Komati power stations.

“There are no units in service at Kusile power station due to breakdowns on three units while one unit is out of service on planned maintenance,” Eskom said.

The power utility said it had 5,146MW on planned maintenance, while another 17,408MW of capacity was unavailable because of the breakdowns.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.