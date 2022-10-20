South Africa

Stage 3 load-shedding until further notice as Kusile completely shut down

20 October 2022 - 22:33 By TIMESLIVE
All the generation units at Kusile power station were reportedly down on Thursday.
All the generation units at Kusile power station were reportedly down on Thursday.
Image: 123RF / beercrafter

Eskom says Stage 3 load-shedding is on the cards until further notice.

In a statement on Thursday evening,  the power utility said this was because of a delay in the return of service of generations units at Duvha, Grootvlei, Kendal and Tutuka power stations.

Breakdowns had also been reported at units at the Kusile and Komati power stations.

“There are no units in service at Kusile power station due to breakdowns on three units while one unit is out of service on planned maintenance,” Eskom said.

The power utility said it had 5,146MW on planned maintenance, while another 17,408MW of capacity was unavailable because of the breakdowns. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month. 

READ MORE:

Eskom employee, three contractors arrested for theft

An Eskom employee at Tutuka power station has been arrested in connection with the theft of 10 drums of hydraulic oil from the on-site stores ...
News
1 day ago

'State's hands tied' when it comes to fate of Eskom's André de Ruyter

Deputy President David Mabuza on Thursday said the executive's hands were tied when it came to firing Eskom boss André de Ruyter whose performance ...
Politics
5 hours ago

SIU tells parliament of ‘organised crime’ at Eskom

Special Investigating Unit boss found many instances where employees were scheming and colluding to fleece the company
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. IN PICTURES | ‘Snow’ hailstorms hit parts of Gauteng South Africa
  2. WATCH | Gunman opens fire on Phoenix man South Africa
  3. Ntokozo is not my spiritual son: 'Prophet Mboro' after being chased from ... South Africa
  4. Terminally ill man who bought a Ferrari succumbs to cancer South Africa
  5. LISTEN | Zuma arms deal judge Piet Koen considering recusal South Africa

Latest Videos

Chaos outside JHB court as battle for mayorship heats up
Sex workers join protest against alleged serial killer in Johannesburg